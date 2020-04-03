CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors will consider a property tax penalty extension at Monday’s board meeting.
The Board of Supervisors will also review and consider approving a Clinton County telecommuting policy. They will also have an update on COVID-19 and county hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Supervisors will also receive updates on the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region and the Elvira wastewater project.
Formal action and motions will begin at 9:15 a.m. Monday.
