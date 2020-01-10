CLINTON – The Clinton County Board of Supervisors will continue discussions Monday on the county treasurer vacancy and the Elvira wastewater project.
The Board of Supervisors agenda under discussion with possible action includes the county treasurer vacancy. Current County Treasurer Rhonda McIntyre, who has held the position since 1995, is retiring effective March 31. The Board of Supervisors can fill the position by appointment or by holding a special election.
Citizens can also require a special election by turning in a petition with just over 1,800 signatures. The position will appear on the November ballot if the position is filled by appointment. The candidate who wins the election in November would finish McIntyre’s term, which expires in 2022. If the position is filled by special election prior to the November election, the candidate who wins the special election will complete McIntyre’s term and the county treasurer position would not appear on the November ballot. Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker estimates a special election would cost about $25,000 to $30,000.
The county will also receive an update on the Elvira wastewater project. The Supervisors last week unanimously approved a motion to authorize French Reneker to proceed with services related to engineering and technician needs during the bid letting. Clinton County Environmental Services Director Shane McClintock was directed to continue negotiating with French Reneker on engineering services during construction.
The board will also receive an update on the Jan. 21 bond sale approval meeting.
Formal action and motions begins at 9:15 a.m. Monday.
