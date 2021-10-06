CLINTON — The Clinton County Supervisors plan to vote on a resolution next week to consider supporting Community Development Block Grant applications on behalf of the Gateway Area Community Center.
The Board of Supervisors held two public hearings at Monday's meeting to solicit public comment on a proposed CDBG public facilities/public spaces application and on a proposed CDBG food bank/food program assistance application. A third published public hearing for a proposed CDBG daycare assistance application was not held because that application was withdrawn from consideration, according to East Central Intergovernmental Association Grants and City Support Services Manager Kelley Brown.
The grant application for public facilities and public spaces relates to a roof replacement, new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, a new security system, kitchen reconstruction and additional storage, Brown said. The grant application is for funds up to $500,000, with the Gateway Area Community Center providing required matching funds.
"The matching funds will be the responsibility, the sole responsibility of the Gateway Area Community Center," Brown said. "Clinton County will be the applicant and will not be contributing financially to the project."
The proposed project meets the Department of Housing and Urban Development national objective for serving low- to moderate-income families and individuals, Brown said. The application will be submitted to the Iowa Economic Development Authority no later than Dec. 31, Brown said.
The proposed application relating to a food bank and food program assistance application is not to exceed $100,000. The application is for new kitchen appliances and funds for additional needs to sustain a growing number of food insecure individuals who are compromised because of COVID-19, Brown said. This application will also be submitted to the Economic Development Authority no later than Dec. 31 and matching funds will be the Gateway Area Community Center's responsibility, she said.
Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp said that when the county initially received the application, it was anticipating a single grant application up to $500,000.
"It was explained to me that we realized that there was additional scope of funding available," Srp said. "We wanted to make sure we were trying maximize the number of dollars. That you were trying to maximize the number of dollars coming into Clinton County for these purposes. And that if it's available, we might as well put an application in for it. So the scope was expanded."
Even though he has some frustration with how the process unfolded, Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. supports moving forward with the grant application, he said.
"You guys need it. The community needs it," Irwin said.
The county plans to consider a resolution next week after a public hearing on the needs assessment.
