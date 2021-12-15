DEWITT — The DeWitt Civil Service Commission has upheld the April firing of former city police officer Jacob Costas.
In the 11-page decision dated Dec. 2 and released last week, the commission said it found “that the termination of Officer Costas was not arbitrary and that termination was appropriate given the nature and severity of the violations and Costas’ prior disciplinary action.”
Costas, a seven-year veteran of the DeWitt Police Department, was seeking reinstatement and back pay.
Costas told the commission at the end of the hearing in the fall that he wanted to clear his name because the city’s termination document labels him “unfit for duty” as a police officer, making it difficult for him to get a job in law enforcement.
The commission heard three days of testimony during Costas’ appeal in August and September at the DeWitt Community Center.
DeWitt Police Chief Dave Porter and other department managers testified that Costas had multiple driving infractions and was insubordinate on several occasions.
Costas said at the hearing that he was open to remedial training.
Costas did not respond to requests for comment on the decision. He has 30 days to appeal to the Seventh Judicial District Court, which would review the briefings filed by attorneys representing the city and Costas before issuing a decision.
Porter said last week that while he could not comment on confidential personnel matters, he wanted “to thank the DeWitt Civil Service Commission for their work and for all that they do for our community throughout the year.”
The commission is a three-member public board charged with hiring police officers.
Nancy Mayfield is a staff writer with the DeWitt Observer.
