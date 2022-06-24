CLINTON - Cindy Kaim and Dan Dawson recently had a top Boat Club Bridge score of 4,980. Geneene Pals and Carol Hill were second with a score of 3,530; third was Jan Wede and JoAnn Burmeister, 3,460; fourth, Helen Jennings and John Carlin, 3,300; fifth, Emily Delaney and Sherry Marlowe, 2,810; and sixth place went to Pat Miller and Elaine Fishwild, with a score of 2,460. The group will meet July 1 at Jenny's Diner.
Boat Club Bridge results
