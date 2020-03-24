CLINTON — Bond is set at $10,000, cash or surety, for a Clinton man charged with three drug offenses.
Clinton County District Court Judge John Telleen last week ordered bond be set at $10,000, cash or surety, for Cesar Diaz, 34, 315 First Ave. Bond was originally set at $10,000, cash only. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 23.
Diaz is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, namely methamphetamine, in excess of five grams, a Class B felony; one count of failure to affix Iowa drug tax stamp, a Class D felony, as an habitual offender; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, namely marijuana, second offense, a serious misdemeanor.
According to the affidavit, an officer saw Diaz driving a vehicle in the 1800 block of Lincoln Way on March 2. The officer found Diaz to only have an identification card in the State of Iowa. No other valid driver’s license was found for Diaz, according to court documents.
The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Diaz, who was in the driver’s seat. Diaz confirmed he did not have a valid driver’s license. The officer detected a strong odor of marijuana upon making contact with Diaz, court records state. The officer noticed Diaz had a green, leafy substance on the front of his sweatshirt. The substance was consistent with marijuana, police said. The officer secured Diaz in handcuffs and he was placed in the squad vehicle.
Officers conducted a probable cause search, during which they found meth and marijuana, court records state.
A criminal history search revealed Diaz has a 2018 conviction for possession of marijuana.
