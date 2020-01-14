CLINTON — The 2020 Community MLK Celebration will be Sunday at Clinton Community College. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m., with the program beginning at 2 p.m.
All are invited to join fellow community members to celebrate and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s message of peace, justice and equality. The program will begin at 2 p.m. with keynote speaker Charlene Williams.
The celebration will include exhibits, music, and a civil rights march reenactment throughout CCC’s halls, ending with light refreshments. The event is free to attend, and all are welcome.
The celebration will also include the presentation of the annual MLK Peace and Justice Award. This year marks the 18th year this award has been presented to individuals and organizations in the community whose work exemplifies and honors King’s vision of social justice.
This year the committee will honor two recipients: Dr. John Bonte and Jennifer Graf. Previous recipients of the MLK Peace and Justice Award include: Lori Freudenberg, Dr. William Woods, Tom Otto and Pam Rehr-Otto, Art Ollie, Lavina Engle, Mardell Mommsen, Dina Jetter White, Gene Empson, Sallyann McCarthy, Leslie McCreery, Lauren Ashley Smith, Sisters of St. Francis, Vinson Jetter, LaMetta Wynn, YWCA Clinton, Maudi Walton, Tiffany Harris, retired Police Chief Brian Guy and Richard Kissack.
The nomination letter for Bonte highlighted his 38 years as a faculty member at Clinton Community College, his service on the Human Rights Commission and the Clinton Community School District’s Facilities Task Force, his work within his church and political party, and his decades-long service as a member of the MLK Planning Committee. Retiring in 2015, Bonte was recognized as EICC Faculty Emeritus in 2014.
Graf is being honored for her commitment to equality, peace and justice. Graf has served as a Past President for the Rotary Club of Clinton, she serves as executive director of the Clinton Community School District Education Foundation, and she is a Past President of the YWCA Board of Directors and a current serving board member.
Graf is a past member of the Clinton City Council and Clinton Community School Board. She has served on the Clinton Human Rights Commission and helped form a Diversity Team at Clinton Community Schools in the 1990s.
For more information on this event, contact MLK Committee member Mardell Mommsen at 244-7006 or visit the Events page of the YWCA website at www.ywcaclinton.org.
