CAMANCHE — David Bowman will take the vacant Camanche City Council seat, according to unofficial special election results.
Bowman received 70% of 202 total votes in the special election on Wednesday, according to unofficial results. Gregory Nelson received about 27 percent of the vote. Residents turned in a petition, requiring the city to fill the vacant seat through a special election.
Bowman is taking the council seat left vacant when former council member Tammy Campie in November notified Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis of her resignation from the council. The resignation was effective immediately. Campie was in the second year of a four-year term set to expire in 2021.
