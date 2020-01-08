CLINTON — Wild Rose Casino & Resort will host Bowman, Pickney, & Evans’ 40th anniversary concert, with special guest Steve Moris, on April 11 in the Oakwood Grand Ballroom.
Doors will open at 6:45 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. VIP seating is available at $200 for a table of 10 or $15 general admission. Tax and convenience fees are not included. Those attending must be 21 or older.
Moris will start the performance. Moris is a well-known Las Vegas comedian and Princess Cruises Entertainer of the Year.
Clinton’s own Bowman, Pickney, & Evans will take center stage to charm the audience with their acoustic blends and tight harmonies. With 40 years of entertaining under their belts, the local trio covers various artists for their audience to sing along and dance to.
Bowman, Pickney, & Evans have toured the Midwest and were selected as the house band at Chestnut Mountain Ski Resort for close to two decades. Their dynamic would change over the years by adding a drummer, Pickney leaving the band and returning, and evolving into the premier rock and roll band, IV Pauli.
Bowman, Pickney, & Evans have remained a constant force throughout and were inducted into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.
Tickets are on sale now and will be available for purchase through the Iowa Store Gift Shop at Wild Rose Casino & Resort in Clinton, by calling toll free 1-800-457-9975 or online at www.wildroseresorts.com/clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.