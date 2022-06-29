CLINTON — Bridgeview Community Mental Health Center in Clinton announced this morning it has signed a management services agreement with UnityPoint Health – Robert Young Center to help more people access mental health services in the Gateway area.
Under the agreement, RYC, which is based in the Illinois and Iowa Quad-Cities, will provide management services, clinical leadership, and expertise to Bridgeview with a goal of improving and expanding mental health services to people of all ages. The agreement goes into effect Friday.
“We conducted an extensive search for the right strategic partner to improve our quality of patient care and help lift our mental health services to the next level,” said Bridgeview Executive Director Paul Blair. “We’re excited to find that partner in Robert Young Center to help us improve care and access in the Gateway area.”
The agreement was approved by the board of directors of both Bridgeview and RYC.
Bridgeview serves about 2,656 unique clients and provides a total of 22,414 services to clients per year through its facility at 1320 19th Ave. NW in Clinton. It provides professional and confidential counseling, treatment, and care for emotional and behavioral challenges for children, adolescents, and adults.
It opened in 1970 as Heartland Center before becoming part of Gannon Center in the late 1990s. It became Bridgeview Community Mental Health Center in 2006.
Under the agreement, Bridgeview and RYC will work together to expand capabilities in areas like medication management, therapy, and referral coordination. RYC will also provide support to enhance Bridgeview’s service delivery with additional advanced practice psychiatric nurse practitioners and other clinical staff.
“Robert Young Center looks forward to partnering with Bridgeview and helping elevate the services provided to the community,” said Dennis Duke, Robert Young Center president. “As the Quad-Cities' only certified community behavioral health clinic, we are committed to advancing Bridgeview’s work as the community mental health center for Clinton County.”
To find more information about Bridgeview and its services, visit bridgeviewcmhc.com.
