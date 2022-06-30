JUNE 20
• J & M Realty Holdings, 1606 Camanche Ave., roof.
• Todd Leech, 267 19th Place, interior remodel.
• Dean and Brenda Merrell, 3027 Schick Court, solar.
• Resh Properties, 2221 Lafayette Terrace, electrical.
• Cody Seeley, 902 13th Ave. North, renovation.
• Joseph Steeg, 1021 Galbraith Drive, flat work.
• Verna Rowson, 1807 Pershing Blvd., roof.
• George Foster, 2519 Garfield St., electrical.
• Mihailo Chukalovich Trust, 2247 Lincoln Way, furnace/boiler.
• Clinton County, 1900 N. Third St., electrical.
• Dennis and Linda May, 1339 14th Ave. South, roof.
• Christopher Evans, 857 16th Ave. NW, deck/porch.
JUNE 21
• Javier and Tecuapetla Cuatlatl, 417 Third Ave. North, water heater.
• Thomas Hodina, 1511 Pershing Blvd., water heater.
• Mars Rentals, 410 S. Seventh St., siding.
• Eastern Iowa Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., water heater.
• Jeffrey and Debbie Manderscheid, 1944 15th Ave. South, water heater.
• Judith Schneider, 1017 Crestline Drive, water heater.
• Donald and Lois Kelly, 217 N. Bluff Blvd., water heater.
• City of Clinton, 110 Fifth Ave. South, electrical.
• Regency Retirement Residence, 839 13th Ave. North, addition.
• Sergio Ayala, 509 10th Ave. South, roof.
• Geraldine Macke, 1543 Prospect Ave., furnace/boiler.
• Jon Kavanaugh, 630 First Ave., siding, exterior remodel.
• Bernice Goddard, 110 S. 10th St., roof.
• Dennis and Judy Andresen, 557 Scenic Drive, roof.
• Michael and Valerie Judge, 815 Dana Court, roof.
• Todd and Kathleen Zaehringer, 1800 S. 30th St., addition.
JUNE 22
• Lucille Melvin, 2311 Eighth St. NW, roof.
• Willa Ware-Mitchell, 1323 Harrison Drive, roof.
• David and Barbara Jeffrey, 1616 Dubuque Court, water heater.
• Brian and Catherine Benthin, 4041 Second Ave. South, furnace/boiler.
• Michael and Vernessa Thill, 215 10th Ave. North, furnace/boiler.
• Lynn and Joy Payne, 1926 N. Second St., roof.
• Aric Ohsann, 818 13th Ave. South, roof.
• Thomas and Lori Bass, 604 S. 18th St., rehabilitation.
• John Rausenberger, 2226 McKinley St., roof.
• Aaron Rose, 2608 N. Third St., fence/shed/retaining wall.
JUNE 23
• Kevin and Heather Bahnsen, 1130 Jefferies Drive, furnace/boiler.
• No owner listed, 715 Eclipse Lane, pool/hot tub.
• Leon and Mary Swanson, 806 S. 15th St., electrical.
• Scott Clizbe, 1112 N. Third St., fence/shed/retaining wall.
• Daniel and Catherine Montgomery, 1526 10th St. NW, deck/porch.
• Peggy Turner, 658 Sixth Ave. South, exterior remodel.
• Jonathan and Patricia Woods, 327 19th Place, furnace/boiler.
• Mary Smith Trust, 257 Thorwaldsen Place, furnace/boiler.
• Nicholas and Cassie Bultsma, 1016 16th Ave. NW, furnace/boiler.
• Holly Ward, 335 Sixth Ave. North, fence/shed/retaining wall.
• Randall and Christine Meier, 3916 Brandy Lane, exterior remodel.
