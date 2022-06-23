city of clinton building and neighborhood services
File photo

JUNE 13

• Nicole Rixen, 1530 N. Third St., roof

• Brian Gorzney, 1301 Main Ave., roof

• Patricia and Mary Cassell, 1412 10th St. NW, fence/shed/retaining wall

• Matthew and Jordan Rittmer, 1111 N. Third St., water heater

• Narayanan Williams, 706 Ninth Ave. South, siding, renovation

JUNE 14

• Janet Van Maanen, 1109 Galbraith Drive, water heater

• Alan Busch, 2539 Prospect Ave., furnace/boiler

• Roy and Julie Brock, 1024 N. Third St., water heater

• Robert Pennock, 252 22nd Place, gut rehab

• Kelvin Short, 731 Seventh Ave. South, water heater

• Randall and Kelly Norberg, 715 Terrace Drive, furnace/boiler

• Diane Rhodes, 2304 Wallace St., furnace/boiler

• Tommy and Teri Lewis, 424 N. Second St., furnace/boiler

• City of Clinton, 342 Third Ave. South, electrical

• Gary and Rhonda Wilson, 1446 27th Ave. South, exterior remodel

• David Olsen, 926 13th Ave. South, new accessory building

• Stephanie Carder, 618 Kenilworth Court, siding

• Thomas Torode, 408 Fourth Ave. North, electrical

JUNE 15

• Misho Lynch, 1407 S. 14th St., electrical

• Richard and Christina Foley, 2320 N. 10th St., deck/porch

• Lois Mulholland, 1506 10th St. NW, roof

• Paula and Odis Carter, 921 4th Ave. South, furnace/boiler

• Jody and Tara Still, 700 Seventh Ave North Court, furnace/boiler

• Harold and Jill Droste, 1036 16th Ave. NW, roof

• Jason Marcus, 611 10th Ave South, water heater, electrical

• Laurel White, 552 Meadowview Drive, electrical

JUNE 16

• Eugene and Carole Gilbert, 2320 N. Fifth St., electrical

• Clinton Ecumenical Housing, 329 Sixth Ave. South, roof

• Brian and Karrie Kenney, 501 N. 10th St., water heater

• Jason Marcus, 512 Eighth Ave. South, water heater, electrical, roof

• Brian Schaefer, 1401 Second Ave. South, water heater

• Clinton Airport, 2000 S. 60th St., water heater

• Barbara Schurbon, 727 Melrose Court, furnace/boiler

• Edward and Annette Leonard, 1737 Second Ave. South, siding, deck/porch

• Timothy and Billie Jo Horner, 860 Pheasant Run Road, furnace/boiler

• Travis Morehead, 708 Schick Court, furnace/boiler

• TDS Investments, 1318 14th Ave. South, furnace/boiler

• Grant Borgwardt, 1148 Jefferies Drive, furnace/boiler

• Thomas and Eileen Naughton, 552 Seventh Ave. South, furnace/boiler

• Dawson Sally, 257 19th Place, fence/shed/retaining wall

• Matthew and Christine Whipple, 1314 15th Ave. South, electrical

• Jayce Walters, 525 Fourth Ave. South, solar

• Judith Hjelmaas, 1218 Whittier Court, water heater

JUNE 17

• John and Janet Susie, 1401 Ninth St. NW, siding

• Larry and Sheryl Marquardt, 1120 Woodland Drive, siding

• Growth Seeking Investments, 555 Third Ave. North, furnace/boiler

• Jesse and Brittany Brown, 503 Fourth Ave. North, roof

• Gregory Fier, 2319 13th Ave. South, siding

• Jeremiah Graham, 3024 Schick Court, roof

• Angie Holt, 1019 13th Ave. South, roof, siding

• Gloria Raun, 218 19th Ave. North, roof

• Michael and Rhonda Howard, 1711 Roosevelt St., siding

• Henry Wilk, 714 Isabella Court, roof

• Matthew Barber, 302 Second Ave. South, roof

• Loriana Fiorenzi, 1224 10th Ave. North, pool/hot tub

Tags

Trending Video