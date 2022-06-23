JUNE 13
• Nicole Rixen, 1530 N. Third St., roof
• Brian Gorzney, 1301 Main Ave., roof
• Patricia and Mary Cassell, 1412 10th St. NW, fence/shed/retaining wall
• Matthew and Jordan Rittmer, 1111 N. Third St., water heater
• Narayanan Williams, 706 Ninth Ave. South, siding, renovation
JUNE 14
• Janet Van Maanen, 1109 Galbraith Drive, water heater
• Alan Busch, 2539 Prospect Ave., furnace/boiler
• Roy and Julie Brock, 1024 N. Third St., water heater
• Robert Pennock, 252 22nd Place, gut rehab
• Kelvin Short, 731 Seventh Ave. South, water heater
• Randall and Kelly Norberg, 715 Terrace Drive, furnace/boiler
• Diane Rhodes, 2304 Wallace St., furnace/boiler
• Tommy and Teri Lewis, 424 N. Second St., furnace/boiler
• City of Clinton, 342 Third Ave. South, electrical
• Gary and Rhonda Wilson, 1446 27th Ave. South, exterior remodel
• David Olsen, 926 13th Ave. South, new accessory building
• Stephanie Carder, 618 Kenilworth Court, siding
• Thomas Torode, 408 Fourth Ave. North, electrical
JUNE 15
• Misho Lynch, 1407 S. 14th St., electrical
• Richard and Christina Foley, 2320 N. 10th St., deck/porch
• Lois Mulholland, 1506 10th St. NW, roof
• Paula and Odis Carter, 921 4th Ave. South, furnace/boiler
• Jody and Tara Still, 700 Seventh Ave North Court, furnace/boiler
• Harold and Jill Droste, 1036 16th Ave. NW, roof
• Jason Marcus, 611 10th Ave South, water heater, electrical
• Laurel White, 552 Meadowview Drive, electrical
JUNE 16
• Eugene and Carole Gilbert, 2320 N. Fifth St., electrical
• Clinton Ecumenical Housing, 329 Sixth Ave. South, roof
• Brian and Karrie Kenney, 501 N. 10th St., water heater
• Jason Marcus, 512 Eighth Ave. South, water heater, electrical, roof
• Brian Schaefer, 1401 Second Ave. South, water heater
• Clinton Airport, 2000 S. 60th St., water heater
• Barbara Schurbon, 727 Melrose Court, furnace/boiler
• Edward and Annette Leonard, 1737 Second Ave. South, siding, deck/porch
• Timothy and Billie Jo Horner, 860 Pheasant Run Road, furnace/boiler
• Travis Morehead, 708 Schick Court, furnace/boiler
• TDS Investments, 1318 14th Ave. South, furnace/boiler
• Grant Borgwardt, 1148 Jefferies Drive, furnace/boiler
• Thomas and Eileen Naughton, 552 Seventh Ave. South, furnace/boiler
• Dawson Sally, 257 19th Place, fence/shed/retaining wall
• Matthew and Christine Whipple, 1314 15th Ave. South, electrical
• Jayce Walters, 525 Fourth Ave. South, solar
• Judith Hjelmaas, 1218 Whittier Court, water heater
JUNE 17
• John and Janet Susie, 1401 Ninth St. NW, siding
• Larry and Sheryl Marquardt, 1120 Woodland Drive, siding
• Growth Seeking Investments, 555 Third Ave. North, furnace/boiler
• Jesse and Brittany Brown, 503 Fourth Ave. North, roof
• Gregory Fier, 2319 13th Ave. South, siding
• Jeremiah Graham, 3024 Schick Court, roof
• Angie Holt, 1019 13th Ave. South, roof, siding
• Gloria Raun, 218 19th Ave. North, roof
• Michael and Rhonda Howard, 1711 Roosevelt St., siding
• Henry Wilk, 714 Isabella Court, roof
• Matthew Barber, 302 Second Ave. South, roof
• Loriana Fiorenzi, 1224 10th Ave. North, pool/hot tub
