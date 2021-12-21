STORM LAKE — Buena Vista University and Wild Rose Casino and Resort have aligned as strategic partners, working together to provide educational resources to their communities.
This partnership allows for employees of Wild Rose Casino, as well as eligible family members of full-time employees, to receive grant funding to lower the overall cost of education while enrolled in classes at BVU’s Storm Lake campus. Partner grant funding also lowers the cost per credit hour for students enrolled in BVU’s convenient online/hybrid undergraduate programs or the organizational leadership graduate program.
BVU professors and staff are also available for training programs, workshops, and more should officials with Wild Rose Casino seek those services and expertise.
“A strategic partnership with Buena Vista University is another great benefit we can offer to our employees, and it will work hand in hand with our educational assistance program,” says Wild Rose Casino and Hotel Human Resources Manager Katrina Williams, a BVU graduate. “This partnership gives our employees and their family members a great opportunity to grow their personal skillset while allowing them to stay local and continue working.”
Throughout its locations in Clinton, Emmetsburg, and Jefferson, Wild Rose Casino has more than 400 employees. Wild Rose Casino is a full-service gaming facility with multiple dining options and hotels in Clinton and Emmetsburg.
“While working full-time, I attended BVU through its Online & Hybrid Programs,” says Williams. “I felt very supported, and the program fit well into my life as I was able to stay in my community to earn my degree.”
BVU has long enjoyed strong educational ties in and around Emmetsburg, home to Iowa Lakes Community College, a campus that has collaborated with BVU for decades. Students enrolled in a program through ILCC can transfer their credits toward their bachelor’s degree at BVU. Students receive personalized support including admissions and enrollment counseling and academic advising right in Emmetsburg through BVU’s office on the ILCC campus
“We are excited to form a strategic partnership with Wild Rose Casino and Hotel to provide educational benefits to its employees and their family members,” says BVU Director of Strategic Partnerships Laura Todd. “BVU is proud to partner with organizations across Iowa and work together to strengthen our local communities.”
For more information about BVU’s Strategic Partnerships and partner opportunities, visit the BVU website at bvu.edu/strategic-partnerships or contact Strategic Partnerships at StrategicPartnerships@bvu.edu.
Caption: Wild Rose Casino and Hotel has aligned as a Strategic Partner with Buena Vista University.
About Buena Vista University
Where students dream, innovate, and build—taking concepts from state-of-the-art classrooms and labs to real-world applications throughout the U.S. and across the globe. Our commitment to Education for Service, Division III athletics, and experiential learning opportunities provide students with skills sought by employers and community leaders. Our campus on the shores of beautiful Storm Lake hosts students in a variety of in-demand majors, while 11 community college partners across Iowa—as well as graduate programs—expand student potential through a variety of convenient online and hybrid programs. Visit bvu.edu for more.
About Wild Rose
Wild Rose is an Iowa-based gaming company that operates three casinos in Clinton, Emmetsburg, and Jefferson. Since opening its first casino in June 2006, Wild Rose has welcomed more than 15.5 million people to its three properties with visitors from all 50 states and 27 countries. As a company, Wild Rose casino revenues have generated more than $49 million for community projects and organizations in Greene, Palo Alto and Clinton counties as well as $226 million in state and local fees and taxes.
