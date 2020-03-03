CLINTON — Dr. Michael Callan has announced his upcoming retirement from his private orthodontic practice in Clinton.
After 30 years of serving the Clinton and surrounding communities, he has accepted a full-time teaching position at the University of Iowa in its Orthodontic Department, where he has worked as a visiting professor for the last 10 years.
“God willing, I have 10 more good working years left, and if I can use that time to influence the younger generation of orthodontists, I can’t miss the opportunity to do so,” he said.
Callan would like to thank all of his orthodontic families and the community for their support, patronage, and friendships over the years. He has raised his family in Clinton, and it will always be “home” to him, he said.
Along with his retirement announcement, he is introducing Dr. Kevan Kadavy as the new owner of the practice. Callan said he was fortunate to be able to hand pick his successor, and is confident Kadavy will continue his commitment to this community.
After graduating from Marquette University in 2011, Kadavy went on to dental school and earned his doctorate of dental surgery from the University of Iowa. Following dental school, he completed a two-year residency program, where he earned his master’s degree as well as his certificate in orthodontics from the University of Iowa and where he was one of Callan’s residents.
Kadavy is a Board-certified orthodontist and has been practicing orthodontics in the Quad-Cities for several years. Dr. Kadavy and his wife, Melanie, enjoy outdoor activities and keeping up with their son, Henry.
Callan will be at the office for a period of time to ensure a smooth transition for patients. The location, staff, and quality of care will remain the same, along with the shuttle service to most area schools, he said.
