CAMANCHE — The Camanche School District has approved the low bid for improved baseball field lighting. The Camanche School Board on Monday approved a motion to waive irregularities and award the low bid from Ardent Electric Group for $288,000. The bid from Ardent Electric Group was one of four bids the school district received for the project. All four bids proposed using Musco lighting for the project. “With each of the bids, we had a situation where something was either left blank or not completely completed with each of the bidders,” Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker said. “The language Shive Hattery used to describe this was an irregularity in the bid submission...You can see that all the bidders had some form of an issue. But as they reviewed the whole content of the bids, Shive Hattery doesn’t believe that should be anything that would prevent the board from taking a look at the bids and moving forward with accepting the low bid. Parker said Ardent Electric Group believes it should be able to have the lights running for the upcoming baseball season, depending on the weather. The first varsity baseball game for Camanche High School is set for late May. The school board in October approved soliciting bids for the baseball field lighting project. Parker at that meeting anticipated the district would have funds to cover the balance of the project by the spring. The Clinton County Development Association in 2018 awarded the school district a $100,000 grant for the project. The CCDA allowed the district to extend the grant, Parker confirmed in October.
CAMANCHE — The Camanche School District has approved the low bid for improved baseball field lighting.
The Camanche School Board on Monday approved a motion to waive irregularities and award the low bid from Ardent Electric Group for $288,000. The bid from Ardent Electric Group was one of four bids the school district received for the project. All four bids proposed using Musco lighting for the project.
“With each of the bids, we had a situation where something was either left blank or not completely completed with each of the bidders,” Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker said. “The language Shive Hattery used to describe this was an irregularity in the bid submission...You can see that all the bidders had some form of an issue. But as they reviewed the whole content of the bids, Shive Hattery doesn’t believe that should be anything that would prevent the board from taking a look at the bids and moving forward with accepting the low bid.
Parker said Ardent Electric Group believes it should be able to have the lights running for the upcoming baseball season, depending on the weather. The first varsity baseball game for Camanche High School is set for late May.
The school board in October approved soliciting bids for the baseball field lighting project. Parker at that meeting anticipated the district would have funds to cover the balance of the project by the spring.
The Clinton County Development Association in 2018 awarded the school district a $100,000 grant for the project. The CCDA allowed the district to extend the grant, Parker confirmed in October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.