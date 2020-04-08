CAMANCHE — The City of Camanche has approved the low bid for Park Drive boat ramp improvements.
The Camanche City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday to approve a bid of $110,608 from Manatts, Inc., for the boat ramp improvements. City Engineer Dan Solchenberger recommended the city award the contract to Manatts, Inc., a local Camanche business. The bid was one of two bids to be below the Shive Hattery cost estimate, which was $131,717.
The city also received bids from Taylor Ridge Paving, Brandt Constuction and Tri City Blacktop, Inc. Taylor Ridge Paving had the other bid under the estimate, at $116,389. The bids for Brandt Contruction and Tri City Blacktop, Inc., were both over $140,000.
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis said the city will recoup 75% of the cost in the form of FEMA funds.
Willis believes the city will not start the project immediately because of flooding and the coronavirus pandemic. He said the city will need to ask for an extension from FEMA if they do not have the project completed under FEMA’s timeline.
“I think given the pandemic and given the flooding this year again, I don’t think it would be an issue from FEMA to extend that out,” Willis said. “We want to get that done as soon as we can but we also don’t want to get it done and have it ruined right away as well.”
Willis added the city wants to award the bid but also tell the winning bidder the city is in a holding pattern.
City Administrator Andrew Kida does not anticipate the city start digging up anything before flooding starts.
