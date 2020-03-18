CAMANCHE — Camanche City Hall is among city buildings closed to the public in response to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' proclamation Tuesday that enacts a public health emergency plan.
A mayoral proclamation from Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis, dated March 17, closed multiple city buildings to the public, including city hall. The Camanche Community Center, Camanche Historical Society building and the Camanche Public Library are also closed to the public.
Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida said transactions must be done either over the phone, online, or by utilizing the city's deposit box outside city hall. Kida recommends residents make payments using a check, money order or credit card. He said payments in the deposit box using cash are done at their own peril. He discourages residents to use cash.
Kida said Willis will take controls on communicating with the public and with the council. Kida will handle direction to staff. Mayor Pro-Tem and council member Paul Varner will serve as Willis' backup, while Fire Chief Dave Schutte will serve as Kida's backup.
Kida is proposing employees who test positive for COVID-19 may not report to work until cleared by a medical doctor. He also proposed that employees who test positive for COVID-19 may accumulate up to 80 hours of negative sick time balance. Kida added many cities are giving the directive that time off due to a positive test for COVID-19 does not count as sick time.
City Clerk Toni Schneider said very few city employees would be close to getting into negative sick time, stating city employees are responsible with use of sick leave. She believes newer staff would be the ones who would be close to negative sick time.
The council voiced support Tuesday to allow up to 80 hours of negative sick time balance.
Kida said other cities have enacted staggered shifts for public works employees, with some staff working on site and other staff at home but on call. Kida said he intends to reach out to Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke to see if the city of Clinton could assist Camanche if necessary.
"It's been my concern for the last day and a half is assuming everybody in that process is infected," Kida said at Tuesday's City Council meeting. "Who monitors your lift stations? Who monitors your water wells? Those are your two primary functions as a city."
Willis is concerned about implementing staggered shifts for public works. He believes the employees on call at home would have more exposure by having them at home.
"We're going to have two on and two off," Willis said. "And the two off are going to be on call. They're going to be mandated to stay at their house but you still have people coming in their house. You're exposing them more by having them off than you are having them at work."
Kida said the idea is to have the public works employees separated as a group.
Willis said he is OK with that if there is a verified diagnosed case in the Camanche area.
"I don't think we start sending them home with pay on call at this point," Willis said. "There's no necessity for it. It's not necessary."
Councilman Brent Brightman believes the city also needs to consider staggered shifts for the fire department if they are considering it for public works. He noted the fire department has three full-time employees. He said getting volunteers to respond to calls during the day is difficult.
"During the day it's tough to get people," Brightman said. "So if we're going to do that the fire department's probably at more risk than public works. Just because of the fact that we are getting in the mess."
Kida cautioned the council to consider the dilemma they would face if they lose control of water/sewer, stating they do not have backup. He said the city has other emergency services from other communities that can assist the city.
Willis said the city can have other services help the city for water and sewer.
