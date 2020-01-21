CAMANCHE- The Camanche City Council will hold a budget workshop this week, with focuses on the fire department and ambulance services and public works and street departments.
The council, after the regular City Council meeting tonight, will hold a budget workshop, its first budget workshop this year. The focuses of the workshop are a revenue review, the cemetery, the library, a Camanche Historical Board request, public works and streets and the fire department and ambulance.
The council during the regular council meeting will consider approving a third reading and adopting an ordinance amending the Camanche Code of Ordinances by establishing no parking on Eighth Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets. The council will also discuss legal services.
The council at the meeting will have two visitors, John Mostek for parking on approved surfaces and Erin Cole with the Clinton Regional Development Corp.
The City Council meeting will begin at 6 p.m. today.
