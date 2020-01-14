CAMANCHE – The Camanche City Council will wait to decide on the process to appoint a city attorney until after the vacant City Council seat is filled later this month, according to an extension of the city’s contract for legal services.
The Camanche City Council last week voted 4-0 to approved a resolution approving an agreement between the city and Frey, Haufe and Current, PLC, to extend legal services for the firm to represent the city as the city attorney.
The resolution says the agreement extending the terms and conditions under which Frey, Haufe and Current have served the city is extended through March 17. The extension says that after the newly elected council member is sworn in, the council will decide upon the process to be followed for appointment of a city attorney and contract terms.
A special election is scheduled for Jan. 28 to fill the council seat left vacant when former council member Tammy Campie resigned from the position. Her term runs through 2022.
Councilman Brent Brightman suggested the council consider asking for Requests for Proposals prior to making a decision on who to appoint as the city attorney.
“I don’t have a problem with them,” Brightman said. “They do a good job for us but I think to be fair to the public we need to show that we’re getting bids from different firms. Because you just never know who could come in cheaper. It’s no different than doing street projects.”
Councilman Paul Varner has no problem with attorneys John Frey and Randy Current continuing to serve the city as the city attorney, stating they have done a good job. He referenced three attorneys with the firm Frey Haufe and Current being present at Tuesday’s council meeting, with the city only paying for one attorney.
“We regularly have two attorneys sitting here,” Varner said. “Even if it’s a special meeting, we normally have two attorneys sitting here.”
The City Council will discuss whether to seek Requests for Proposals and Requests for Quotes at the Jan. 21 City Council meeting.
