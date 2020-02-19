CAMANCHE — The Camanche School District Monday discussed excused absences stemming from students leaving school early for school related activities.
Camanche Middle School Principal Justin Shaffer said a student missing a class for a school activity is classified as an excused absence. Shaffer said the excused absences are necessary to log which students are at school.
“If we have an emergency, I need to know right away that those students aren’t there,” Shaffer said. “And that’s why we would want it to be logged on those three days. Now we could go back afterwards once we’re beyond that day and alter that. And that’s a conversation that I could have with my leadership team...If I didn’t have that list readily available to me that would be a little bit of a cause for concern. So we would want them in our student reporting system to be marked as absent in that specific situation. But that’s something I can take back to my secretaries and to leadership team to just talk about.”
Board Vice President Todd Gravert referenced students in the middle school and high school needing to leave early to attend activities in Manchester and halfway to Des Moines. He asked if the district should look at pushing back on 4:30 basketball games.
Board Director Albert McManus said he believed the state would have an acceptable rate of absences for the school district, adding every school district in the state deals with the same issue.
Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker said the state report is an overall attendance percentage report. He said with individual students they look at the report for truancy issues if a student is not in attendance for 38 days in a 45-day period in a quarter.
“If you’re not in attendance over 38 days that could potentially be truancy,” Parker said. “But the administration has the ability to take a look at the situation. For instance, if a child had some kind of a severe sickness or something, obviously we’re not going to count them truant. That sort of thing. So we have that flexibility in our reporting.”
Parker added if the district was to push starting times of games further back, the time the students would return to Camanche would also be later. He added with the conference the district is currently in, they guarantee the students will have games.
Shaffer added the middle school works to avoid putting core classes in the last two periods of the day. He said the last core class for seventh and eighth graders right now is a seventh period core class for eighth graders. He projected two times per basketball season when the team makes trips to either Cascade or Monticello.
“Those two places we might be leaving a little bit out of that core class,” Shaffer said. “But that’s only impacting a small group of students out of one core class once or twice throughout a season.”
McManus added the conference sets the times for the games, adding it is not the district’s choice.
“We could have input maybe but it takes all of the schools probably to agree to something like that. Not just us,” McManus said.
Camanche High School Principal Carrie Lane said the high school is mostly affected with earlier start times for sports that rely on daylight, such as cross country, track, golf and tennis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.