CAMANCHE — The City of Camanche will hold a public hearing in March on a proposed increase to the tax levy for the fiscal year 2021 budget.
The Camanche City Council on Friday approved a resolution to set the time and place for a public hearing on a proposal to increase the city’s tax levy. The resolution says the budget proposal for fiscal year 2020 requires a higher levy than 2% in order to recover general funds lost due to flood damages incurred during the 2019 and 2020 fiscal years, requiring a public hearing. The public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 6.
The proposed fiscal year 2021 budget proposes to increase the levy to $12.55906. The levy for fiscal year 2020 was $12.17.
At last week’s City Council meeting, Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida cited the current state of the city’s general fund. He said the city experienced around $400,000 in losses as a result of the flood. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will give the city about $300,000 for flood damages, Kida said.
“You have a $100,000 bill for flood damages that came out of the general fund,” Kida said. “We need to replenish that general fund. Instead of having money set aside for flood damage stuff we did nothing. And then we had to spend money. We’ve got to pay that back or you’re going to go broke.”
Kida said that according to the annual financial report, the general fund is at $1.394 million. He said this also includes CD investments and funds set aside for other purposes. He said the city only has around $200,000 in spendable cash.
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis said over the past 15 years the tax levy has increased by 40 cents in that time.
Kida cited the city’s increase from seven to nine police officers and the city’s intent to add two paramedics. He also believes the city in the past did not recoup the funding it could have because it did not charge enough for services.
“I shudder to think how much revenue we left out there especially out of the ambulance with the insurance companies,” Kida said. “Because we weren’t charging enough. How much money have we poured into the cemetery because we weren’t willing to charge a proper amount for the services provided. And now we’re at that point and you can see that how many more things could we have, could we have had at this point.”
Willis believes the city needs to “control the narrative” if they want to increase the tax levy. He said the city needs to let the community know the levy increase is due to the need to replenish the general fund because of flooding issues.
“The first thing they’re going to look at is say, oh yep, they’re adding two people to the paramedics and (Camanche Fire Chief) Dave’s (Schutte) going to get that backlash,” Willis said. “So we need to control that narrative. We need to let the people know that that was going to be done with no increase in the tax asking.”
