CAMANCHE — Frey, Haufe and Current, PLC, will continue to serve as the attorneys for the City of Camanche.
The Camanche City Council this week voted 5-0 to approve a proposal from the firm to provide legal services.
City Attorney John Frey said the proposal calls for the same hourly rates until the beginning of the next fiscal year. The proposal asks for a rate increase from $173 to $177 per hour for both Frey and Randy Current, effective July 1. The proposal asks for an increase for Attorney Braydon Roberts to $145 per hour, also starting July 1. The rate for Frey and Current will be $180 per hour and $149 per hour for Roberts beginning July 1, 2021.
“Braydon will increase a little more because he was at a really low rate when he started, being fresh out of school,” Frey said. “He’s not been out of school and becoming more experienced.”
City Administrator Andrew Kida said the city sent Requests for Proposals, as requested by the council, to all area firms. City Clerk Toni Schneider added 15 letters were sent out and the response from Frey, Haufe and Current is the only response the city received.
Current said the city is only charged the rate of one attorney when two attorneys are both at council meetings or if two attorneys are working on a project together. The city is billed at the individual hourly rate if only one attorney is working on a project.
Roberts said the city is billed based on six-minute increments.He added the city does not pay for a full hour if the attorneys are there for a shorter time frame.
Councilman Brent Brightman believes the city needs to look at only having attorneys present at meetings as needed.
“There’s been a lot of stuff they didn’t need to be here either,” Brightman said. “I’m just saying it’s one way we can cut cost. Because if there’s something that comes up we can always table it and have them back at the next meeting. I don’t feel we need them here for very meeting.”
Councilman Paul Varner disagreed, stating there were certain items in the past in which the city needed an answer. He added sometimes they do not have time to take two weeks to consult with an attorney.
Councilman Marty Schnoor supported requesting RFP’s for the city attorney position. He understood Brightman’s thought process regarding not having attorneys present at all meetings but added if something comes up and the attorneys are not present at the meeting, that could be a problem as well.
Frey said if the council wants to proceed without city attorney representation at certain meetings, the council must change its procedures. He said the procedures currently state the attorneys are to attend every meeting.
No action was taken on whether to alter the current procedures.
