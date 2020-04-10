CAMANCHE — Camanche's elected officials do not support lowering the curfew by two hours at this time.
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis earlier this week cited discussion on the internet about what the city is doing and should do regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Willis said the Iowa attorney general verified the city does not have the authority to shut down the city due. He said the decision is preempted by the state.
Willis said he and City Administrator Andrew Kida discussed changing the curfew.
"We decided that we don't think that lowering the curfew two hours is probably going to be a great help to the situation," Willis said. "Although it would keep the youngsters off the street more, I don't know that that age group is the problem."
Camanche council members unanimously supported not changing curfew hours for the city. Councilman Paul Varner said he lives near Platt Park, which he described as a "ghost town."
"There is nobody in the park now," Varner said. "Maybe somebody walks their dog once in a while but not very often. And I don't think there's a real problem that you're going to solve by the curfew."
Councilman Dave Bowman cited an issue the city had with children congregating in the park and playing basketball. He said he did not know if a curfew change would prevent them from gathering at the park. Willis said with all parks shut down, the city is not having issues with individuals congregating at parks.
Council members Brent Brightman, Marty Schnoor and Danny Weller also supported leaving the curfew as it is currently set.
