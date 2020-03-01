CAMANCHE — Camanche Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1519 Washington Blvd., is hosting a "Blast from the Past" and is inviting people to set up a table of memorabilia from the past for display.
Set up begins at 1 p.m. March 22. The event is open to the public from 2 to 4 p.m.
This will be an afternoon of socialization with other collectors. The event is free to vendors and the public. There will be no sales.
Call 259-8249 to make a reservation for a table.
