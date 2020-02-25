CAMANCHE — A recently conducted study is recommending the City of Camanche consider implementing a roundabout at Seventh Avenue and U.S. 67.
Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida said an Iowa Traffic Engineering Assistance Program study was conducted in Camanche for issues at Seventh Avenue and U.S. 67. Kida said the study found that over the past five years there have been 16 reported accidents, with noon to 8 p.m. being the time period during which many occur. Shive Hattery representative Justin Campbell said the trend is not changing.
Kida said a long term recommendation from the study is to implement a single-lane roundabout to improve safety and operations. The study said if a roundabout is considered unfeasible, the city should consider modifying the existing intersection to an all-way stop control. The study also proposed the city, if the roundabout is not feasible, to consider reconfiguration of the U.S. 67 approach to offset right turn lanes and provide left turn lanes.
Kida said the estimated cost for the single-lane roundabout is between $700,000 and $850,000. Projected cost to offset right turn lanes is $200,000 to $350,000, while widening U.S. 67 to include auxiliary left turn lanes is $300,000 to $450,000. The all-way control stop costs $5,000 to $10,000.
Campbell has been involved with roundabouts from various funding points. He has been involved with the design and construction of roundabouts. He said there are a number of funding opportunities available to the city for the proposed improvements. One option applying to the intersection at Seventh Avenue and U.S. 67 is funding through the Traffic Safety Improvement Program, which is worth up to $500,000 with no required city match.
“It’s very competitive but we’ve been actually fairly successful because you have to have a narrative that goes along with it,” Campbell said. “Not only the crash history but you already have the TEAP study done. So already the DOT has seen the intersection. They understand that it is an issue and it’s been recommended through the DOT so that kind of gives you a leg up. And then you start looking at the cost benefit analysis, which we haven’t done to this point, but it’s something that we can certainly look into. But I would say that roundabouts from statewide have been funded very well.”
The city may also pursue a grant for transportation enhancement funding. Campbell said if the city receives more than $200,000, a 45% match is required by the city.
Campbell referenced the similar costs for a roundabout and left and right turn lanes off the main lane. Campbell said roundabouts move cars while slowing traffic down. He said if the right and left turn lanes are implemented, speeds along U.S. 67 will not change. He believes speeds may increase because there would be more pavement.
Kida believes slowing down traffic will make the area safer for rescuers when responding to an accident.
“When we do have accidents out there, our public safety folks are out there trying to administer aid to these people and the folks driving by don’t seem to care one bit,” Kida said. “They just keep zipping by. From my opinion, anything you can do to slow down traffic out there is going to be safer for those folks. It’ll be naturally safer because the chances of them being out there to administer aid to somebody is going to be slim and none because the roundabout would slow them down. And you’re going to have minimal property damage issues compared to having to have the ambulance out there.”
City Engineer Dan Solchenberger said right now the intersection is rated in the “B” or “C” level. He said a roundabout would increase the intersection to an “A” level.
Applications for the TSIP are due Aug. 15. Notice of approval is sent in January 2021, with funds available July 1, 2021.
