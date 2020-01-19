CAMANCHE — A Camanche man will be featured this week on Wheel of Fortune.
Colin Donahue of Camanche, will be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune on Thursday, according to a press release issued by the TV show. The show will air at 6:30 p.m. on KWQC-TV6.
Donahue has been tuning in to Wheel of Fortune for over 30 years and plays along at home on the “Wheel of Fortune Free Play” mobile app and on Wheel of Fortune’s Twitter page. After years of practice, he decided to try his hand at becoming a contestant when he applied and submitted a video through WheelofFortune.com, the press release said. He hopes to buy a new car and travel abroad with any winnings from the show.
He works in customer service for an insurance agency. He is married to Sheila, his wife of 13 years. He enjoys listening to music, watching movies, and spending time with his wife and four pets.
Donahue is appearing during “British Landscapes” week on Wheel of Fortune, presented in partnership with Collette. The set will be decorated with scenic British landscapes and the shows will feature segments of Pat and Vanna recorded throughout the UK. He will be spinning the Wheel and solving hangman-style puzzles to win once-in-a-lifetime Collette vacations, new cars, and cash prizes.
During this week of shows, viewers at home will want to pay specific attention to the Bonus Round. By registering and entering the Bonus Round puzzle solution at WheelofFortune.com after each show airs, viewers will have a chance to win a trip as part of the “Collette UK Giveaway.”
Wheel of Fortune will be giving viewers an inside look at how this special week of shows came together in the “Behind the Wheel” web series. From planning the on-location shoot to filming with Pat and Vanna throughout the UK to the in-studio tapings, the series will follow the show’s producers, production crew, and staff through the process from start to what viewers see on television. Episodes will be available to watch on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube throughout the week.
