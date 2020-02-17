CAMANCHE — This year marks the 31st year of the annual Camanche basketball and hog roast.
This event has an extensive history built around the camaraderie of the Camanche community and its support of local families affected by neuromuscular disease.
The event kicks off Friday, March 27, with the start of the 3-day basketball tournament at Camanche Middle and High schools followed by live music at Imperial Lanes.
On Saturday, March 28, the excitement kicks up with the continuation of the basketball tournament, a hog roast complete with to-go dinner options, a “Kiss the Pig” contest, raffles, face painting and a cake auction.
Saturday night, there will be live music starting at 9 p.m. at Imperial Lanes. On Sunday, March 29, the event will wrap up with the conclusion of the basketball tournament and a bags tournament and a bowling tournament.
“This event and the entire Camanche community continue to amaze us with their commitment and support of MDA.This event is the longest standing family run fundraiser held for MDA of Iowa and we truly cannot thank the Paasch family and their incredible committee enough for all they do to make this event happen year after year,” said MDA of Iowa Executive Director Jillian Harper. “This event has impacted so many families affected by neuromuscular disease and has truly fueled MDA’s mission to accelerate research for treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy.”
Since its beginning, the Camanche MDA event has raised over $676,000, with 2019 not only being a milestone year celebrating the 30th anniversary of the event, but also a record-setting year raising an all-time high of $67,000.
Money raised from the event goes to help MDA’s efforts to fund ground-breaking research and life-enhancing programs, such as state-of-the-art Care Centers, including the MDA Care Center at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. They also help send local kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp, at no cost to their families, at Camp Courageous in Monticello.
Dinner tickets for the hog roast can be purchased ahead of time at a discounted price or at the door March 28 at Imperial Lanes. For more information or to get signed up, contact Cheryl Paasch at (563) 522-2101.
