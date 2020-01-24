CAMANCHE — Clinton Regional Development Corp. President and CEO Erin Cole updated the Camanche City Council on Tuesday about the CRDC’s recent efforts in the city.
Cole said she is working with Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker, as well as Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy and Clinton Community, College on a proposed technical education center in Clinton County.
Cole said she is also working with Camanche schools to introduce new career awareness activities throughout the year. She said through this program, high school students are introduced to a wide range of jobs in the area. They are introduced to jobs in manufacturing, banks, insurance companies and small businesses.
“We want to work with the kids to really educate them on what job opportunities are here after they graduate,” Cole said.
Cole also believes efforts by the CRDC led to the opening of Absolutely Positively Kids, a new childcare facility in Camanche. The business operates out of the former Kids First Academy building. Cole referenced the two public events and a survey on the need for childcare in the area. She said Absolutely Positively Kids Franchise Owner Robin McNamara attended the events and realized there was a previous childcare facility that was closed, adding that was a huge opportunity for her.
“So it wasn’t just about the building,” Cole said. “It was about the data that we provided. It was about the public events and the firsthand input that she heard from people who were concerned about this issue where she said, ‘Wow, there’s a business opportunity here.’ So we were directly involved in that opportunity. Really glad to see that Absolutely Positively Kids is here in Camanche now. We see that as a huge success.”
Cole said the CRDC worked with the city when TMK Ipsco announced layoffs in 2019. She said the CRDC reached out to Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis, the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the company’s headquarters. The CRDC looked into if it was a financial issue, whether they needed incentives and if the state could assist in any way. She said the information provided to the CRDC indicated it was not a financial issue and the hope was the layoffs would be short term. Cole said the CRDC then worked with IowaWorks and put together a career fair.
Willis, who serves on the CRDC board, supports the CRDC providing quarterly updates. He said it is difficult for him to bring items back to the council, not knowing what information he is able to share with the council. He added he prefers Cole to provide the updates to the council.
City Administrator Andrew Kida said sometimes there are items they cannot share with the council because the CRDC is working on business dealings.
“I can certainly say that there have been communications with myself and staff of the CRDC trying to organize and gather information on properties available in Camanche and where our infrastructure’s located, things like that,” Kida said. “So that has been an active thing going on. It’s not even just the limited things that Erin has discussed. There’s been other things that we can’t share because they’re private business dealings. So it does happen. I can say the CRDC does have our interests in the forefront when they’re working on business deals for the area.”
The CRDC serves the Clinton region and is composed of Clinton, Camanche and Low Moor in Iowa and Albany, Fulton and Thomson in Illinois.
