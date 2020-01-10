CAMANCHE – The Camanche City Council approved the low quote of just under $39,000 for a Dunn Road dumpster pad.
The Camanche City Council Tuesday voted 4-0 to approve the low bid from Clinton Engineering of $38,903. The city also received a bid of $60,100 from BWC Excavating and $80,200 from Tom McManus Backhoe and Truck Service, Inc. The cost opinion of City Engineer Shive Hattery estimated the total price at $36,165.
The bid consists of constructing an aggregate access and a concrete dumpster pad with a fence enclosure for dumpster access and a gate for resident access. The dumpster pad will be set up to be a trash site for residents on Dunn Road and at 29 Oaks.
City Administrator Andrew Kida said the city, under the advice of Shive Hattery, pursued competitive quotes instead of bids because the estimated cost was under the bid threshold. The quote from Clinton Engineering was the lone quote to come in under the bid threshold.
"We're recommending that the city award the competitive quote to Clinton Engineering to do the work for the trash site for Dunn Road and 29 Oaks and all those folks out there," Kida said.
