CAMANCHE — The City of Camanche is implementing procedures in an effort to limit potential coronavirus exposure to staff.
Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida in a release states Camanche City Hall, located at 818 Seventh Ave., Camanche, will remain open. Patrons are encouraged to use the drop box for payments, utilize the online capability or phone in debit and credit card transactions. The city can mail a receipt, if needed. Patrons are encouraged to go to city hall only if necessary. The pet license deadline is extended to the end of April.
The Camanche Fire Department and Public Works offices are closed to the public. Anyone needing building permits is encouraged to call ahead.
Camanche Fire Department staff will meet individuals at the police department to handle transactions in the lobby. Anyone needing assistance related to public works is encouraged to contact city hall. The release says the city will continue to provide essential services. Secondary services, such as meter profiling, will not be conducted at this time.
The Camanche Police Department lobby remains open. The library is closed until further notice.
The Camanche City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday will be held as planned. A few non-essential items will be removed from the agenda.
Representatives of city hall can be reached at 563-259-8342.
