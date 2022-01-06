CAMANCHE — The Camanche School Board on Wednesday delayed its vote on a policy to comply with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration vaccine, testing and masking mandate.
The school board will consider the measure at a special meeting, which is slated for 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Adding policy 400.8 was based on legal advice given to the Camanche School District in order to comply with the OSHA requirements, Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker said.
Under OSHA’s rule, employers with 100 or more employees are to put policies in place that require full vaccination against COVID-19, or weekly testing and use of face coverings. An employee may choose not to be vaccinated but must test weekly and wear a mask 100% of the time while at work. A person is considered fully vaccinated under the OSHA standard if they have received two doses of a two-dose regimen or one dose of a one-dose regimen, with 14 days elapsing since the last dose.
If the U.S. Supreme Court issues a stay of that requirement, the stay would take precedence over any action taken by the school board, Parker said. Parker recommended the board take action to approve the policy and its appendices effective Jan. 6. The legal advice was to have the policy in place before Jan. 10, Parker said.
Camanche School Board member Rich Klahn is “personally kind of disgusted” the school board is in the position of needing to consider adopting the policy, he said. He conceded it is a federal mandate and the school board is not given a lot of choice on the matter.
“To me, it’s not based on any science because we know at this point people vaccinated can get it and spread it,” Klahn said. “So it’s frustrating from that standpoint.”
Board member Kelli Sullivan also believes the proposed policy goes against science. She noted her “distaste” for having to do this.
“I do believe it’s a personal choice if a person wants to get vaccinated or chooses not to get vaccinated,” Sullivan said. “As Rich (Klahn) stated, we know many people that have gotten COVID that are fully vaccinated. And I feel this policy goes against science. And we’ve relied on science through a lot of this and I think it’s opposite of science. And I’m very much against it. And I feel like we are being backed into a corner to make a decision tonight by the government, by the federal government.”
Sullivan believes the necessity to implement the requirements “is pretty silly,” stating that the district has done a good job of navigating the issue over the past two years.
Sullivan also noted specific concerns with the policy. There is no mention in the proposed policy that it would expire when the Emergency Temporary Standards expire, she said. She also noted it is not clear who will provide the COVID test. Sullivan does not believe the district should put the burden on teachers and staff to find tests every single week. It seems like quite a burden on the staff, especially with the current difficulty in finding a test, she said.
The proposed policy as it is currently written would allow the district to comply with the OSHA requirements, Parker said. The district’s administrative team has taken some time to discuss how to implement the policy, Parker said. Parker also suggested the school board policy committee specifically discuss the policy.
Board member Stacy Kinkaid does not believe the school district should make a decision before a Supreme Court decision is reached, she said. Only a handful of districts across the state have taken a vote, she said Wednesday.
“Any vote taken before a U.S. Supreme Court vote to me is a political decision,” Kinkaid said. “And I don’t feel like our district should make that decision before the U.S. Supreme Court does.”
She said if the policy does go in effect on Jan. 10, the school board could wait until Jan. 9 to take a vote.
Sullivan also supported waiting for a potential Supreme Court decision. There seems to be a perception that school boards and superintendents are making this decision because they are approving the policy, she added.
Board member Shane Bark said no changes would be implemented if the board approves the policy. They will not make employees get tested or get the vaccine upon passage of the policy, he said. They are just getting prepared, he said.
The board will consider the policy at Sunday’s special meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.