CAMANCHE — The Camanche School District is expecting 11th grade ACT scores to increase this year after seeing a drop from year one to year two of the three-year ACT testing program, which tests all 11th grade students in Camanche High School.
The Camanche School Board in 2017 formally approved a motion to enter into the partnership with ACT and Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency. The partnership with ACT allows additional ACT testing and pre-testing beginning as early as third grade. Students in grades three through nine take the ACT Aspire test, students in 10th grade take a pre-ACT test and students in 11th grade take the ACT. ACT’s interest in the partnership is to collect data and conduct research on the test results.
Camanche Middle School Principal Justin Shaffer said, that in 2018, Camanche High School 11th graders who took the ACT had a composite score of 20.1, placing them in the 78th percentile. The 11th grade students in 2019 had a composite ACT score of 17.2, placing them in the 28th percentile. Shaffer said 2018 pre-ACT scores indicated they would see a score in the range of the 2019 scores.
Shaffer referenced the size of Camanche High School, with under 100 students taking the assessment.
“Your numbers are going to vary greatly based upon class sizes that are going through and obviously again connected to courses that they have chosen to take throughout high school,” Shaffer said.
Shaffer added current 11th grade students took the pre-ACT in 2019, adding they are predicting a composite score of 19.1 for this year on the ACT.
“That’s what we would expect to see,” Shaffer said. “If we beat the odds obviously it would be higher than that. And that’s what we would hope for.”
Shaffer said with the testing of all students in the district, the average composite score decreases by 1.22 points for every 25% of students additionally tested. Shaffer said about half of Camanche students were taking the test prior to implementation of the program, meaning the district’s overall composite score was expected to decrease by a composite score of 2.44 points. The district, prior to having all students take the ACT, averaged an ACT score of over 20 and close to 21, Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.