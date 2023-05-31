CAMANCHE — The registration period has begun, and will continue through June 11, for Camanche Public Library’s Children’s Summer Reading Adventure.
Free and open to anyone in preschool up through 12th grade, both in and outside of Camanche, the seven-week program asks participants to keep track of the minutes they’ve spent reading each day from a book of appropriate reading level checked out from the Camanche Public Library. Those minutes get reported to the library each week, either in person, over the phone, or via email and, for doing so, participants receive prizes.
The program kicks off on Saturday, June 3, with a free foam party outside of the library for all who’ve signed up and includes root beer floats available for sale. For those who finish the program, a pool party will be held at Clinton's Riverview Swimming Pool on July 30.
Children’s Librarian Kerri Kudelka says 207 kids were part of the program last summer, collectively reading over 100,000 minutes.
“That is really awesome,” she says. “I’m really proud of my kids.”
This year, she hopes to see 225 kids sign up.
Throughout the duration of the program, the library offers a different fun, free activity almost daily, but kids are not required to be signed up for the reading program in order to attend or participate in the activities.
New this year is the petting zoo on June 14, and a Nerf day to be held June 15.
“I bought 1,000 Nerf darts,” Kudelka says.
Clinton LumberKings baseball players will visit June 12, and the Camanche Storm football team will lead storytime and teach football plays on July 10. Snakes will be brought to the library by Clinton County Conservation on June 21, then pigs of Midwest Pets for Life on July 19.
At the end of the program, tickets earned from each book checked out during the summer will be drawn for Bucket Prizes like American Girl dolls and STEM kits.
Grand prize winners who reported their minutes every week and also read the most minutes in their age group will get large prizes such as a drone or a robotic dog.
The program is sponsored by a number of individuals, businesses and organizations throughout Camanche and the surrounding communities, including the Rotary Club of Clinton, NelsonCorp Wealth Management, BS General Store, and Cliff and Jill Sorrell. The library is currently seeking donations of snacks and craft supplies.
Aside from the children’s summer reading program, the library also offers Toddler Storytime every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. as well as a book club for adults.
Visit the library at 102 12th Ave. to sign up for the Children’s Summer Reading Adventure, Toddler Storytime, or the adult’s book club. The library’s hours are Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Thursday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturdays, it is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
