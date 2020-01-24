CAMANCHE — Due to a split council decision, the City of Camanche will seek proposals and quotes for the city attorney position.
Councilmen Brent Brightman and Marty Schnoor support the city proceeding with Requests for Proposals and Requests for Quotes for the city attorney position. Councilmen Paul Varner and Danny Weller supported continuing with Frey, Haufe and Current, PLC, without RFPs and RFQs.
Schnoor believes city attorneys John Frey and Randy Current are doing a good job but supports proceeding with the RFP and RFQ process.
“Well, like Brent said, you know, just being on the council it’s good for the public to at least open it up and see what we would have out there,” Schnoor said.
City Administrator Andrew Kida said due to a split decision from the council, it was probably safest to go out for an RFP and RFQ. He said that the last time the council asked for RFPs and RFQs the city received two submissions, one from Frey, Haufe and Current and a second for an area attorney.
The council in January 2016 approved a motion to accept the bid from Frey, Haufe and Current. They have since served as the city attorneys for Camanche.
The council earlier this month approved an agreement between the city and Frey, Haufe and Current to provide city attorney services through March.
