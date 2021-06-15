CAMANCHE — The City of Camanche promoted from within in hiring Rich Schmitz as the city’s next police chief.
Schmitz was appointed to serve as the city’s police chief in May. He takes over for Colin Reid, who retired in April.
So far, Schmitz believes the transition to police chief has been about what he expected. It is a different level of stress and he is more worried about the officers and the community, he said. Safety of the officers and the community are Schmitz’s primary focus, he stressed.
”I’m not out there quite as much, which is kind of disappointing for me,” Schmitz said. “I don’t get to go out and patrol quite like I used to. So that’s been, I would say, even a struggle for myself. But to have the overall direction of where we’re going, I feel proud of that, to be honest with you. Because the safety of both the officer and the community is absolutely my primary focus. That’s why I’ve been talking about addressing the policy stuff. And that really addresses the safety of the officers and the liability to the community as well.”
Schmitz joined the Camanche Police Department in 2004 when he was 31 years old. Prior to joining the Camanche Police Department, he was a design engineer, designing chemical plants and water treatment systems, he said. Schmitz was promoted to the sergeant position in late 2006 in part due to retirements and injuries, he said.
”I was kind of promoted fairly quickly before I really knew how to do the job,” Schmitz said. “But I had the opportunity of being part of the Gateway Area Tactical Team, which gave me a lot of experience in both training and supervision and high stress situations. And that long term really benefited me for what I’m doing now.”
As a sergeant, Schmitz was responsible for supervising everything from patrol to investigations, he said. At the time, Schmitz’s primary role was overseeing and improving investigations for the department. The department’s crime-solving rate for the 10 years prior to 2007 was about 35%, Schmitz said. The department has been well above 70% every year since then, he said. The department was able to pursue investigations more quickly due to utilizing multiple officers rather than one officer being responsible for all investigations, Schmitz said.
”At the time, the sergeant did all major investigations no matter what they were,” Schmitz said. “And I kind of brought up and trained people to kind of not really take care of their own but there’s certain investigations that need to be done during the day. Victims work during the day so it’s hard to get in contact with them. So based on those parameters, a lot of time parameters, officers were assigned certain time periods.”
One of Schmitz’s immediate focuses as police chief is the open police officer position created by Schmitz’s promotion to police chief. The civil service list was on the agenda to be approved by the City Council on Tuesday. Schmitz anticipates interviewing for the position this week, he said. There are also open sergeant and corporal spots in the department with Schmitz’s internal promotion, he said.
Schmitz has always been very adamant about police officer training, he said. The department is starting to go away from online training and go toward more hands-on training and specialty training in different types of investigations, Schmitz said. The department now has an officer certified in vehicle close-quarters combat firearm specialty training in and around police vehicles, Schmitz said.
A bid for police equipment from Axon was approved by the City Council in November. Axon provides the department virtual reality deescalation training. The training currently provides three different scenarios where it puts officers in the position of the person suffering the crisis and then it puts the officer in the perspective of the officer to manage the situation and either escalate or deescalate the individual, Schmitz said. With the department not having the call volume other larger agencies have, the department needs additional training and needs to train all the time because they are not training on the street in person all the time, Schmitz said. Schmitz believes this is a cost-effective option, he said.
”If you don’t train your officers in seeing some of those cues that tells you what’s going on with those people, each of these scenarios could be handled in a very, very bad way and have a very, very bad outcome. As Axon builds more of these platforms for this scenario-wise, we’re hoping to grow this a little more too. And we can pair this with our policies.”
The department is also looking at adding less lethal shotguns, Schmitz said. The only less lethal tools the department has had in the past are the Taser, baton and pepper spray, which are all close-quarters tools, Schmitz said. There was a standoff in Cedar Heights in Camanche a few years ago where the Special Response Team utilized a less lethal shotgun and was able to get the person secured without anyone getting injured, Schmitz noted.
”That’s a tool,” Schmitz said. “We picked up two of those. We have an officer going to instructor school for that here next month and then hopefully by the end of August we’ve got everybody trained and certified and a policy written to use for those. So it’ll give us a better tool to keep us safe as well as the citizens a lot safer too.”
