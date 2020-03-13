Here is a list of cancellations the Herald has received due to concerns about the Coronavirus. We will update as notices come into the newsroom.
last night
Friday’s ShamRock, hosted by the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce at Slop’s, has been postponed. A new date will be announced.
SATURDAY
St. Mark’s United Methodist Church has cancelled its corned beef dinner set for Saturday at the church in Camanche.
MARCH 16
The Clinton Public Library’s programs and outreach will be canceled or rescheduled until further notice beginning on this date. Visit the library’s online, eBook, and audiobook resources at www.clintonpubliclibrary.us or sign up for its newsletter and check for updates. You can also visit the library’s social media pages @IACPL
MARCH 17
The Stonecroft “After Five” meeting at Triple Play Banquet & Bowl, Fulton, Illinois is cancelled. The next meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. April 14.
The DeWitt Noon Lions Club has postponed the travelogue program “Sicily: Ancient Landscapes and Timeless Traditions,” scheduled at the Operahouse Theater in downtown DeWitt.
MARCH 18
Citizens First Bank’s Open House scheduled for March 18 has been cancelled.
MARCH 19
The Clinton Fire Department is adopting new protocols due to the Coronavirus outbreak, leading to the cancellation of the Clinton History Club’s tour of Central Fire Station. Organizers say the tour will be rescheduled as soon as conditions improve.
MARCH 21
The Democrats County Convention is postponed.
MARCH 30
Ohnward Bancshares’ economic summit has been canceled. Following recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ohnward Bancshares decided to cancel the event to avoid putting attendees, team members and speaker William A. Strauss at risk of contracting COVID19.
APRIL 4
The Ostomy Education Day at MercyOne is cancelled.
The Make A Wish fundraiser set for April 4 is postponed until June 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.