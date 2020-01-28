FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton City Council at its next meeting will consider implementing the Illinois Municipal League’s sample policy as a model for cannabis in the work place.
Fulton City Administrator Randy Boonstra said the sample policy takes into consideration the effect of cannabis on workplace rules and regulations. He added he believes industries and businesses in the area will incorporate similar models.
The policy says employees who voluntarily seek treatment for drug or alcohol abuse will not be subject to discharge, discipline or discrimination based solely on the voluntary treatment if the treatment is sought before an employee tests positive for illegal drugs or alcohol, is notified of an upcoming drug or alcohol test, an occurrence of an event giving rise to reasonable suspicion an employee is under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a return of duty or related follow up testing for drugs and alcohol or the occurrence of an accident requiring the employee to submit to drug or alcohol testing.
“This is if they come forward and say I have an issue. I’d like to have some treatment for that,” Boonstra said. “If they, for instance, had an accident or if their supervisor thinks that they’re under the influence of cannabis and they get tested and they have it in their system, then they don’t have that recourse. Then they will be disciplined according to this policy. So they have to come forward separate from an incident to ask to be in a treatment program.”
Fulton City Attorney Bill Shirk said there will probably be additional state legislation. He said the Illinois Municipal League recently realized firefighters and police officers cannot have medical marijuana while off duty by law but can have recreational marijuana.
“You can prohibit it but you can also allow them to,” Shirk said. “So they can’t have medical but they can have recreational which makes no sense whatsoever. So there’ll probably be some further amendments to this. Because there really is a lot of confusion about what the laws are in terms of employees using cannabis.”
