DEWITT — The DeWitt Referral Center has announced it has kicked off a capital campaign to raise $995,000 to fund a new building.
The new facility will allow the center to improve its food pantry, emergency assistance, referral services, crisis assistance, and thrift shop.
Since 1986 the Referral Center has been operating out of a city-owned building that was originally DeWitt’s fire station. The current building lacks the space required to support the range of services the Referral Center offers, organizers of the campaign said.
In 2018, the Referral Center served 5,187 people with food pantry assistance, provided more than 2200 clothing and household items to those in need, and gave over $63,000 in emergency financial support.
The new 9,000-square-foot Referral Center will be located at 912 14th Ave. in DeWitt, behind Petersen Hagge Furniture, and will offer the following:
• Larger food storage space to accept bulk foods at reduced cost.
• Cooler and freezer space to offer frozen and refrigerated items
• Dedicated drop-off zones to make donating food and thrift store items easier.
• Private offices for sensitive conversations.
• Larger thrift store space for selling furniture, appliances and more.
• A washer and dryer to help clean donated items.
• Additional rooms to provide more referral services.
• ADA compliance.
To date, more than $210,000 has been raised from local donors. The campaign’s first town hall to help educate the public will begin at 2 p.m. March 29 at DeWitt City Hall. All community members are welcome to attend. There will be an open house at the current Referral Center building to follow the town hall for those interested in seeing the current space.
Monetary donations can be sent to First Central State Bank, c/o Sue Gravert, P.O. Box 200, DeWitt. Checks can be made payable to “Concerned DeWitt Citizens.” Businesses and organizations interested in supporting the campaign are encouraged to contact Scott Jansen at First Central State Bank at (563) 659-3141 or Traci Weber at (563) 543-3781.
To learn more about the services offered by the DeWitt Referral Center, visit dewittreferralcenter.org.
