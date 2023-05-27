CLINTON — The second annual Paul Dannels Memorial Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4, spanning three blocks of Main Avenue from North Second Street to McKinley Street.
“We haven’t done anything like this in Clinton in so long,” Brooke Dannels of Clinton, car show co-host and daughter of Paul Dannels, says. “We’re very excited about this. I mean, last year was amazing, but now being able to perfect everything and accommodate all of our public guests and everything, I’m excited.”
The show is also co-hosted by Veneta Leif, 73, of Fulton, Illinois, who began a new chapter in her life following the deaths of her husband and son, both due to cancer, about 10 years ago.
“I had one old car that they put together,” she says, “and I went to a lot of car shows and I thought, ‘I don’t like this. I’m sick of car shows. I can do this.’”
Leif then organized a show that drew 90 cars its first year at King Pins Saloon & Dance Hall in Fulton. She also organized the Albany Riverfest car show and started one in Thomson, Illinois as well. Leif is also a member of the Clinton Area Rod Club.
“The woman doesn’t stop,” Brooke says. “After my dad passed away, she reached out to me and asked if I wanted to do a car show for my dad and it just kind of took off.”
Paul Dannels died in September 2021. Born in Savanna, Illinois, he lived in Clinton for most of his life.
“He was a car guy,” Leif says.
Last year’s Paul Dannels Memorial Car Show drew 113 cars. This year, Leif and Brooke expect there to be even more. Every business owner on Main Avenue, Leif says, donated to this year’s show.
While free to attend, the entry fee to register a car is $15.
There will be seven different food trucks on site, a Harley motorcycle raffle by the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, a meat raffle of $700 worth of Naeve Family Beef, a T-Mobile wagon raffle, a Power Wheels show and Hot Wheels races for kids, craft vendors, a Captain America jet car, and DJ Smokey.
Awards will be given at the show, including Top 50 trophies, Best GM, Best Ford, Best Chrysler, and Best Motorcycle awards.
There will also be a special award donated by Don’s Jewelry to be given in memory of Don Bartels.
Also donated by Don’s Jewelry is a necklace that will be part of a “Date Night Basket,” along with two dinners at Candlelight Inn, a bottle of wine, and two wine glasses.
For more information, Veneta Leif can be reached at (563) 249-3714.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.