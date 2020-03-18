CLINTON — Clinton's Wild Rose Casino officially closed Tuesday, and now the Clinton County Development Association is contemplating whether to allow Wild Rose Casino General Manager Steve Nauman to use March casino funds owed to the Clinton County Development Association to be given to Wild Rose Casino employees.
The Wild Rose Casino was one of many Iowa casinos and businesses ordered to be closed Tuesday by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. Nauman is requesting the CCDA consider allowing Nauman to use the approximate $56,000 payment to the CCDA for March to give employees a check for $250 to $300. The Wild Rose Casino as of now has $1.3 million in funds for March.
"I think they would be very grateful if we all stand in solidarity with them," Nauman said.
Nauman said that as of Wednesday morning, Wild Rose corporate was working on a multi-million dollar package for its employees.
CCDA Board Secretary Peg Wolf believes the CCDA is a small benefactor of the profits from the casino. She also cited the deep pockets of the Wild Rose owners. She wants to know what the gap would be if a package is offered to employees by Wild Rose corporate.
"If the owners are going to continue their salaries like they should even though we're closed then I mean is this going to be a bonus check to them then or what is this," Wolf asked.
CCDA Board Vice President Les Shields said Iowa law requires the Wild Rose Casino to distribute a certain percentage to the gaming commission, in this case, the CCDA.
CCDA Board Treasurer Dave Sivright suggested the CCDA delay the payment to allow Nauman to do what he wants for his employees. He suggested that Wild Rose Casino make up the required funding to the CCDA by the end of the year.
CCDA Board Director Kim Clausen believes the board will receive a lot of requests from non profits to stay alive going forward. She believes the CCDA needs to think about the people the CCDA serves.
The CCDA did not take any action on the request. CCDA board members are waiting to see what package is offered by Wild Rose Corporate. After the board receives this information, it may talk to counsel and hold a special meeting to make a decision.
