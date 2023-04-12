CLINTON – Clinton Area Showboat Theater directors have decided the 2023 Clinton Area Showboat Theatre season will begin in June.
CAST directors had been unsure of whether to proceed with shows this year due to a lack of funding, but on Monday decided they will not cancel the 2023 season.
“Right now, we are starting the season and hope we’ll get the funding to finish the season,” CAST Board of Directors Vice President Chris Streets told the Clinton Herald.
The vote on whether to have a season this year resulted from the drastic impacts of the COVID pandemic that caused the theater to shutter for the entire 2020 season, and the theater’s subsequent struggle to regain the funding needed to remain open, despite fundraising efforts.
“The main reason we wanted to push forward,” Streets says, “was that we would be blacklisted (my word) by the actor’s union if we canceled. That would mean no more pro actors again.”
The theater at 303 Riverview Drive in Clinton is one of only three professional union theater companies in the state.
As a non-profit, it relies heavily on sponsors, gaining 70-80% of its funds from donors.
Streets says a meeting is set for Friday to discuss with their treasurer where exactly they stand on funding so as to know how to move forward.
To donate, visit ClintonShowboat.com.
