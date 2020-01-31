For five decades, Iowa has played host to what some might say is the supreme litmus test for those pursuing the highest office in the land.
It’s a steep learning curve. The caucuses still are two days away, and 17 Democratic presidential candidates already have dropped out. Twelve candidates remain, but if history is any guide, several more will drop out after Iowa’s results are announced.
Many would argue that Iowa is doing the rest of the country a service by narrowing the field, and that’s one of the reasons organizers have resisted change. Party leaders are reluctant to alter their overarching mission to be the ultimate grassroots barometer of presidential politics, which is how Iowa ended up with its first-in-the-nation status to begin with.
A change for Democrats
Even at the risk of confusing the rest of the world with its idiosyncrasies, the state has held fast to its traditions. This is particularly true for the way that Democrats make their selections.
Some things probably will never change. Both parties use the caucuses as a launch pad for grassroots activism. Members will be elected to serve on the county central committee, delegates and alternate delegates will be selected for each party’s county convention, and platform planks can be submitted to shape the party platform.
But over the past few years, there have been a few changes in the way that the process works. This year, a change in the way the results are reported could have far-reaching implications.
As always, the Democratic party leaders eventually will announce their tally of “state delegate equivalents” after all the results in each of the state’s 1,678 precincts are calculated. Traditionally, there has been just one set of results after the caucuses.
But this year, there will be two other sets of results that will be announced.
In the interest of transparency after an incredibly tight race between Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Sen. Hillary Clinton in 2016, the Democratic National Committee requested that there be a paper trail for each participant.
“Each caucus-goer will receive what is called a ‘presidential preference card to indicate their first choice,’” said Bill Jacobs, chairman of the Clinton County Democrats. “Participants will need to turn these cards in before they leave the caucus.”
So, just as if the caucus were a traditional election, a statewide raw vote count will be announced to record caucus-goers’ “first expression of preference” among the candidates.
A “second expression of preference” also will be recorded and reported.
Some fear that the “raw” vote totals potentially could open the results to differing interpretations and narratives. Others say it will acknowledge some support for bottom-tier candidates who didn’t earn any delegates, and either weren’t mentioned at all or had a “0” by their names.
The viability threshold
The Democrats have a special procedure for winnowing the field. The “viability threshold” can be the difference between propelling some candidates into the national limelight while other candidates “meet their Waterloo,” so to speak.
At most precincts — those that will send four or more delegates to the county convention — the viability threshold mandates that a candidate must generate support from a minimum of 15% of the participants at a given caucus location. (If a precinct has one delegate, there must be a majority supporting a candidate; if a precinct has two delegates, the threshold is 25% of the participants; if a precinct has three delegates, the threshold is 16.6%.)
During the first alignment, participants will move to a specific spot to indicate their “first expression of preference” for the party’s nomination.
If a voter joins a group that is deemed as viable, then his or her job is done. In a change that is intended to speed up the process, anyone who is in a viable group for a candidate after the “first alignment” is locked into that preference. Those in viable groups no longer can switch to another candidate.
If a voter is not in a viable group, then he or she has a decision to make during the second, or final, alignment.
“They can join a different group, they can recruit others to their group to try to become viable, or they can form a new group,” Jacobs said. “They will no longer be able to join an ‘undecided’ group.”
Once caucus-goers are in a viable group, they generate a “second expression of preference” that also will be tallied and announced.
The Republicans
Most eyes will be on the Democrats this year because President Donald Trump, the Republican incumbent, is not expected to face any serious challenges from within the party.
The Iowa Republican Party is proceeding with presidential-nominating caucuses in 2020 — unlike the last two times that incumbent GOP presidents were up for re-election in 1992 and 2004 — potentially offering a high-profile staging ground for a Republican challenger to Trump.
State party officials said their motivation to caucus is to preserve Iowa’s status as the host of the first nominating contest of each presidential cycle.
Unlike the Democrats, Republican caucus-goers simply cast a straight vote for who they want as their party’s nominee.
In the past, however, Republican delegates were able to switch their allegiance to another candidate. The ability to switch camps was halted after confusion over whether Rick Santorum or Mitt Romney won the most delegates in the 2012 Iowa caucuses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.