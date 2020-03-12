CLINTON — Due to the coronavirus, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, which includes Clinton, Muscatine and Scott community colleges, announced Thursday that it will extend its March 16–20 spring break by two days, through March 24.
Classes will resume March 25 in an online format. Face-to-face classes will not be held through April 5.
According to an email sent to students, EICC continues to monitor the evolving coronavirus situation and to share information with employees and students as it becomes available.
"At this time the Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed COVID-19 cases in Johnson County, but none in our immediate service area," the email states. "It is the consensus of the Centers for Disease Control and state and local public health officials that the next month will be critical to containing the spread of the virus, which the World Health Organization has declared a worldwide pandemic.
The email says the colleges' primary focus is on student and employee health and safety and has made the following decisions effective immediately through April 5, at which time EICC will assess the situation and adjust operations following the best advice from public health officials.
- Existing online classes will continue as scheduled and are not affected by this spring break extension. The colleges are asking students to review their online course syllabus for appropriate class deadlines.
- The decision to conduct classes remotely does not mean that the campus is closed, according to EICC officials, who continue to monitor the situation and said they are following the best advice of public health officials in making closure decisions.
All campuses will remain open and all services will operate as follows:
- Advising, Registration, Financial Aid, Admissions and the Business Office will operate on normal hours.
- Computer labs, library resources, testing center and study rooms will be open and available. Hours will be posted to EICConnect and Canvas announcements.
- College large group events and meetings of 50 or more people, both on site and off site, are cancelled through April 5. Some student activities, clubs and meetings may still occur. Student activity plans will be posted to EICConnect or communicated from student club advisers.
"We are committed to assisting you as we transition to online course delivery. Each campus will be hosting open labs and drop-in assistance sessions to help you navigate Canvas and discover online resources," the emails says. "We will share a schedule of opportunities to learn about online/remote delivery with you on March 23. The college continues to provide free public WiFi, student computer labs and space for you to study. We encourage you to use those services to help you with your course work.
"The college is continuing to monitor the situation in partnership with the local health departments. We encourage you to regularly check your student email account and update your contact information with the college. You can find directions on updating your contact information here: www.eicc.edu/contact-info
The colleges also are directing students and staff members to www.eicc.edu/coronavirus for more information.
