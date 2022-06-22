CLINTON — Clinton Community College will receive a $787,620 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration to purchase equipment for Welding and Computer Numerical Control career technologies programs.
“We are very excited to be awarded this grant from the EDA, and I am pleased we are able to continue to attract resources to our community,” said Clinton Community College President Brian Kelly.
The grant will expand and enhance programs offered at EICC’s Regional Career Academy campuses in Clinton and Maquoketa.
In Clinton, a new building that will house the academy's programs is currently under construction.
Meanwhile in Maquoketa, plans are in place to renovate and add new equipment to the existing labs. Career academies are partnerships with area high schools that provide students an opportunity to receive hands-on career training and college credits while still in high school. The new equipment/labs will also serve adults in the community interested in pursuing those high-demand fields.
“Our regional career academies will enable more students and community members to receive the training they need to compete in our current economy. With a shared commitment to access and opportunity, we are also enabling our students to gain skills and save money by completing college courses in high school,” said Kelly.
The EDA investment will be matched with $196,905 in local funds.
“The Biden Administration is committed to creating new opportunities for workforce development across the country,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This EDA investment will provide the equipment needed to expand training programs that regional high school students and current and potential members of the workforce need to compete for in-demand, skilled workforce positions.”
This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the East Central Intergovernmental Association. EDA funds ECIA to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.
