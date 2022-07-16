CLINTON – Clinton Community College returns for the second year as part of the Metallica Scholar program to receive $100,000 to transform the future of students in the community.
Since establishing the Metallica Scholars Initiative in 2019, All Within My Hands has been working with the American Association of Community Colleges to provide direct support for career and technical education programs across the US.
Having grown from a concept to an educational strategy that focuses on enhancing skills while providing services to students looking to enter a traditional trade or other applied learning program, the Metallica Scholars Initiative has generated a proven and measurable impact. AWMH will replicate the program further by adding 10 more schools to the roster, investing $1.8 million to expand in year four.
“Our goal for the Metallica Scholars Initiative is to shine a light on workforce education and support the next generation of tradespeople. With the addition of the 2022-2023 Metallica Scholars program, our grants will reach over 2,000 men and women in 32 community colleges across 27 states. We are honored to support these students of all ages and backgrounds and look forward to growing the program even farther in the future," said Pete Delgrosso, executive director of All Within My Hands.
Direct impact on job and wage growth drives the Metallica Scholars Initiative. On average, students who complete the program see new job opportunities and increased salary potential up to three times higher than pre-program. Clinton Community College will focus its efforts on the Engineering Technology program.
Engineering Technology is a career field that applies the principles of engineering, science, math, technology, management and manufacturing to ensure process and product quality to satisfy internal and external customer demand in a global market.
An engineering technician applies practical knowledge, skills and abilities by performing production, maintenance and troubleshooting tasks to develop and support world-class manufacturing and engineering systems. The college’s goal is to elevate students’ skill sets by meeting industry standards, and raising the level of academic programs offered.
More information about the Engineering Technology program and the Metallica Scholars Initiative scholarships can be found on the website at www.eicc.edu or contact CCC at 244-7001.
"We are excited and grateful to continue our relationship with Metallica’s All Within My Hands," said Clinton Community College President Brian Kelly. "Our community is eager to increase our trained workforce, and this gives students a great opportunity to learn highly marketable skills. We appreciate the band and their team; they are amazing partners."
Funded by Metallica’s All Within My Hands and led by the American Association of Community Colleges, the Metallica Scholars Initiative is designed to directly support students while elevating the importance of career and technical education. Metallica continues to use its global platform to speak out on the dignity of professional trades and community colleges that prepare students.
The Clinton region workforce need for a trained workforce continues to grow.
“We are truly grateful to have the partnership between the Metallica Scholars Initiative and CCC," Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion said. "The training these scholarships are going to provide to workers in our region at the new CTE Center will be a critical piece in growing our workforce into the future, so wherever they may roam we are providing highly trained and skilled workers to employers in our area."
Communities in the region work with organizations such as Grow Clinton to provide support for business expansion.
“With a love for Metallica and all things workforce development, these synergies have set the region on a trajectory toward success! I am excited to continue to promote the opportunities to our regional job seekers and look forward to partnering with Clinton Community College in the future,” said Andy Sokolovich, President & CEO of Grow Clinton.
Working closely with the AACC, a Washington D.C.-based advocate for not-for-profit, public-serving institutions, AWMH has selected 10 schools to receive $100,000 each to transform the future of students in their communities. The extensive proposal process received an incredible amount of interest, and the applications were of the highest quality. Each of the ten institutions chosen intends to prioritize students interested in the skilled trades as a pathway to economic development.
“The Metallica Scholars program has proven to provide significant resources for community college students looking to learn the skills needed for today’s workforce,” said Walter G. Bumphus, AACC’s president and CEO. “We are honored to partner with the All Within My Hands Foundation to continue to expand this opportunity for community colleges and their students.”
The 10 schools are:
· Clark State Community College - Springfield, Ohio
· East Central College - Union, Missouri
· Guilford Technical Community College – Jamestown, North Carolina
· Hudson County Community College - Jersey City, New Jersey
· Middlesex Community College - Lowell, Massachusetts
· Milwaukee Area Technical College - Milwaukee, Wisconsin
· Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College - Perkinston, Mississippi
· Rockland Community College – Suffern, New York
· Salt Lake Community College – Salt Lake City, Utah
· San Juan College – Farmington, New Mexico
The newly added community colleges are joining an already established core of 22 schools that have been invited to continue as a Metallica Scholars school. Each year the returning colleges play an integral role in onboarding, to help the new schools hit the ground running.
The returning schools are:
Central Community College - Grand Island, Nebraska
Central Piedmont Community College - Charlotte, North Carolina
Clackamas Community College - Oregon City, Oregon
Clinton Community College - Clinton, Iowa
College of Lake County - Grayslake, Illinois
Columbia Gorge Community College - The Dalles, Oregon
Community College of Baltimore County - Baltimore, Maryland
Elizabethtown Community and Technical College - Elizabethtown, Kentucky
Gateway Technical College - Kenosha, Wisconsin
Grand Rapids Community College - Grand Rapids, Michigan
Lone Star College - Houston, Texas
North Idaho College - Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
Northern Virginia Community College - Annandale, Virginia
Northwest-Shoals Community College - Muscle Shoals, Alabama
Pima County Community College - Tucson, Arizona
Polk State College – Winter Haven, Florida
Spokane Community College, Spokane, Washington
Valencia College – Orlando, Florida
Victor Valley College - Victorville, California
West Virginia University Parkersburg - Parkersburg, West Virginia
Westchester Community College – Westchester, New York
WSU Tech – Wichita, Kansas
The 32 colleges across the country are encouraged to use the AWMH grant as the local industry dictates in terms of program and training. To provide skilled and educated tradespeople ready for the local workforce, Metallica Scholars programs include:
Automation and Robotics
Automotive Technology
Aviation
Computer-Aided Drafting & Design
Computerized Manufacturing (CNC)
Construction Technology & Carpentry
Diesel Technology
Electrical Engineering
Healthcare
Heating & Ventilation (HVAC)
Heavy Equipment Operator
Hospitality
Industrial Maintenance Technology
Manufacturing & Machining
Mechanical Design
Mechatronics Engineering
Process Technology
Trucking
Welding
To learn more about the Metallica Scholars Initiative, visit AllWithinMyHands.org/Metallica-Scholars.
