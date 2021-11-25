CLINTON - The Clinton Community College Phi Theta Kappa chapter has been honoring Clinton’s first responders with goodie bags. The treats are delivered with a message of thanks for the work the Clinton Fire Department, Police Department and Sheriff’s Department do each day to keep the community safe.
Members of the Phi Theta Kappa Alpha Theta Beta chapter are committed to completing this year’s College Project: Becoming Your College’s Best Ally. The College Project is designed to help the Phi Theta Kappa chapter develop and/or strengthen a supportive working relationship with the college administration.
Administrative support is essential for all active Phi Theta Kappa chapters – funding their travel, granting access to campus resources, and celebrating in person the chapter’s inductions. Instead of asking for a handout, this is the chapter’s opportunity to offer a hand with whatever the college needs to support its mission.
“We are delighted to be able to thank our local first responders for all that they do and all that they have done," PTK adviser Gina Bielski said when asked about the chapter’s project to honor area first responders.
“There are so many things to be thankful for this year," CCC President Brian Kelly said. "We are appreciative of our first responders who always are there when the community needs them. Throughout the pandemic, the derecho, and responding to emergencies, we are so fortunate to have our dedicated community heroes. I’m appreciative of our Phi Theta Kappa students for recognizing our first responders and for working hard in our community.”
The College Project is part of the Five Star Chapter Plan. The CCC Alpha Theta Beta chapter is a 5-Star chapter for its work on service projects such as the creation of the pollinator garden. In recent years, the Alpha Theta Beta Chapter has completed several projects including collecting alumni memories, a little lending library, sending more than 2,300 holiday cards to military troops, and handing out stress relief bags to students and faculty during finals, upkeep with the pollinator garden, and pizza and bake sales. The chapter is also a REACH chapter, a designation for the high number of eligible students joining the organization.
Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society is the largest honor society in American higher education with more than 1,200 chapters on two-year and community college campuses in all 50 of the United States, Canada, Germany, and Japan. Scholarships totaling more than $36 million are offered annually to Phi Theta Kappa students. Nearly 3 million students have been inducted since its founding in 1918, with approximately 131,000 students inducted annually.
