CLINTON — The Clinton County Development Association has approved allowing Goose Lake Fire Chief Kevin Cain to look into using CCDA grant money for a compressor, a modification of the previously awarded grant.
The Clinton County Development Association in March 2019 approved a grant to the City of Goose Lake and the Goose Lake Fire Department for self-contained breathing apparatus replacement. The grant was for $26,944.
Cain said that after the grant was awarded, Sandry Fire Supply said it had a model available for the fire department. Cain purchased the units, which came in at about half the cost of his original application. Cain requested using the remaining $13,000 to look into options for purchasing a compression unit.
“If I find one and it’s within my price limitation, hopefully you’ll grant me the ability to utilize that,” Cain said.
CCDA Board Vice President Les Shields said the units Cain was able to purchase are able to handle higher pressure. He added Cain is asking for a modification in the grant to include an air compressor that would service the units to the higher pressure.
CCDA Board Director Brigham Tubbs believes the request is for related equipment. He added the request is consistent with the spirit of the original application.
CCDA Board Treasurer David Sivright agreed, stating this request is very much the same thing.
“This is different than the Clinton School request we denied,” Sivright said. “They had a grant for furniture and they wanted to buy something else and we said no because it was too different. This is not.”
The board approved a motion to support the request to allow Cain to research using the remaining grant funds to find a compressor.
