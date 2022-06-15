CLINTON — The Clinton County Development Association on Wednesday unanimously approved awarding 21 gaming grants totaling just shy of $650,000 through its 2022 spring grant program.
The three largest grants — $75,000 each — went to the Calamus-Wheatland School District to update the district's technology, the Goose Lake Fire Department to replace a pumper firetruck, and the Wheatland EMS/Calamus Volunteer Co. for a rescue truck..
Other large grants went to the Clinton YWCA, which received $63,720 for extending childcare and a kitchen renovation, and the Clinton School District/Bluff Parent-Teacher Association, which received $57,215 for its Bluff Elementary School playground project.
The list of recipients also includes:
• DeWitt Police Department, $43,288, body cameras.
• L'Arche Clinton, $37,500, L'Arche Inclusion Center.
• City of DeWitt, $37,500, outdoor pickleball courts.
• Clinton Regional Development Corp., $32,063, Lincolnway Industrial Rail and Air Park recertification.
• Clinton County Agricultural Society, $23,611, water system improvement.
• Camanche Police Department, $20,003, Camanche City Parks Public Safety Camera Project.
• MercyOne Clinton Foundation, Clinton, $20,000, MercyOne Mobile Medical Clinic.
• DeWitt Chamber & Development Co., $17,000, DCDC website.
• Zion Child Care Preschool, $16,127, infant playground.
• The Sawmill Museum, Clinton, $14,605, educational animated video.
• Clinton County Emergency Management Agency, $13,950, drone equipment for emergency response and preparedness.
• Camanche Hometown Pride Committee, $7,500, Camanche Hometown Pride LED Brick Sign.
• Charlotte First Responders, $6,660, stair chair.
• Clinton's American Legion Post 190, $6,000, equipment trailer.
• Clinton County Historical Society, $5,150, Dressing Up project.
• Iowa Hunter Education Instructors Association/Clinton County Youth Hunt Education Challenge, $3,000, trap machines.
The CCDA Board in April hiked the amount of money available for grant awards to $650,000 in both its spring and fall grants rounds, up from the previous $575,000.
In this round, the CCDA considered a total of 29 grant requests seeking a combined total of $1,033,000, then narrowed the list to 21 grant winners. The CCDA fully funded 14 of those grant requests. Applicants in this round could apply for no more than $75,000 and had to show a 25% match.
The CCDA, which has an 11-member board of directors, is the nonprofit sponsor of the license for the Wild Rose Casino & Resort in Clinton. Its purpose is to provide financial assistance through grant programs for local organizations and charities that work to improve the overall vitality and quality of life in Clinton County through educational, social, cultural, and environmental programs and initiatives, according to the CCDA website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.