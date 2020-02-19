CLINTON — The Clinton County gaming commission is looking into whether to lift its moratorium on special grant requests.
Clinton County Development Association President Matthew Stammeyer said the board reached a threshold where it can consider special requests. Stammeyer said to stay at the threshold, the CCDA has to have $120,000 available for special requests. He said if the CCDA spends over $120,000, it will go back into a moratorium.
“What’s for discussion as I understand it is do we want to stay status quo until that number grows above $120,000,” Stammeyer asked. “Do we want to take that $120,000 and look at special requests over multi-year projects? Or do we want to just do a 12-month look and say we have 120K to spend and we’ll spend it on three or four or five or six projects that total up to 120K?”
CCDA Board Vice President Les Shields said special requests have historically been multi-year projects that are over $100,000 per year. He said requests for $40,000 and $50,000 should be requested through the organization’s grant process.
“If we’re going to open it up we need to be looking at a big project that’s over $100,000 a year and more than one year,” Shields said. “And I would like to see us build our director’s choice fund by continuing the moratorium.”
Board Director Brigham Tubbs suggested the CCDA board not invite special requests but to vet ones that do come to the board.
“We have a little availability here but let’s not put a bunch of rules and regulations on it when we don’t even have a special request. Wait until we have a request. It sounds like we have one in March...Let’s listen to it and determine whether or not it’s a worthwhile project to think about and then how does it fit in.”
Stammeyer added the board’s ability to allocate funds for emergency requests has not gone away. The special requests are for bigger and multi-year projects.
Tubbs stressed the board should urge organizations to pursue the fall and spring grants before seeking a special request.
The CCDA requires a special request to not exceed 40% of the organization’s gross revenue. The board recently reached the 30% threshold, which is when board policy said they would consider whether to invite special requests.
