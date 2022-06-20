CLINTON - Less than one week after it awarded $650,000 through its 2022 spring grant program, the Clinton County Development Association on Monday announced it is now accepting applications for its fall grant round that will award grants in November.
The CCDA, which has an 11-member board of directors, is the nonprofit sponsor of the license for the Wild Rose Casino & Resort in Clinton. Its purpose is to provide financial assistance through grants for local organizations and charities that work to improve the overall vitality and quality of life in Clinton County.
Fall grants are awarded with the goal of accomplishing economic, civic or community development within Clinton County.
Like the spring grant round, total allocation for the fall grants has been set at $650,000. Applicants may apply for no more than $75,000 and must show a 25% match. Fall grant applications can be found at the Clinton County Development Association’s website at http://www.clintoncountydevelopment.org.
In determining whether an organization meets the matching funds requirement, in-kind contributions of labor or land toward the specific grant cannot qualify toward the 25%. In-kind material contributions will qualify.
In order to be considered, an organization cannot have more than two open CCDA grants at the time the application is due, which is Aug. 9 for the fall 2022 grant round. All applications must be submitted online by the deadline of 4:30 p.m. Central time that day.
Applicants can begin a grant application online, save it and return to complete it later. For help with the online grant process or for more information, call CCDA Administrative Agent Jennifer Gutierrez at 242-5702 or e-mail her at admin@clintoncountydevelopment.org.
The CCDA in its spring grant round considered a total of 29 grant requests seeking a combined total of $1,033,000, then narrowed the list to 21 grant winners. The CCDA fully funded 14 of those grant requests.
